Community leaders, Omni Hotel vying for rights to Odd Fellows Building
A pre-hearing conference was held Jan. 30 for the Odd Fellows Building located off West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 30, 2020 at 11:08 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 11:08 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Community leaders are taking the next steps to give a Downtown Louisville office building a historic landmark designation as the Omni Hotel also eyes the space for expansion.

A pre-hearing conference was held Thursday for the Odd Fellows Building located off West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. It was the first of numerous steps that could give the building a historic landmark designation and keep the office building put.

The Omni has expressed interest in taking down the old building to expand its footprint with a new entertainment venue for the hotel.

