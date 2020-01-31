Community leaders, Omni Hotel vying for rights to Odd Fellows Building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Community leaders are taking the next steps to give a Downtown Louisville office building a historic landmark designation as the Omni Hotel also eyes the space for expansion.
A pre-hearing conference was held Thursday for the Odd Fellows Building located off West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. It was the first of numerous steps that could give the building a historic landmark designation and keep the office building put.
The Omni has expressed interest in taking down the old building to expand its footprint with a new entertainment venue for the hotel.
