Father charged after 2-year-old found wandering in cold

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing charges after a 2-year-old child was found wandering on a street.
According to an arrest slip, the child was wandering in the 3700 block of Powell Avenue on Jan. 30. Officers said the child appeared to be very cold and was in distress.
Police said the child’s father, Devin Mohr, 29, told officers he has been working in an unattached garage while the child was inside under the supervision of a neighbor who was not present.
The child opened the front door and walked out of the home.
Officers said Mohr “was very unconcerned for the safety and well being for the child and was very uncooperative with officers.”
Police got ahold of the mother who was able to get the child and also seemed “unconcerned and unwilling to cooperate with officers.”
Mohr was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with endangering the welfare of a minor and wanton endangerment.
