Fire official: Cecilian Chapel Fire ‘suspicious’
This witness photo shows the Cecilia Chapel in Hardin County on fire on Jan. 27, 2020. (Source: Nevelle Skaggs)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 31, 2020 at 12:34 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 12:34 AM

CECILIA, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire officials are now investigating the Cecilian Chapel fire in Hardin County as "suspicious."

Hardin County Sheriff's Office special investigator Mike Hulsey tells WAVE 3 News investigators are piecing together what may have caused the fire that destroyed the chapel.

The former church went up in flames Monday night and reignited on Tuesday.

Co-owner Anna Akins said in a social media post that the structure will be torn down due to the heavy damage.

