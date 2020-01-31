Fire official: Cecilian Chapel Fire ‘suspicious’

CECILIA, Ky. (WAVE) – Fire officials are now investigating the Cecilian Chapel fire in Hardin County as "suspicious."
Hardin County Sheriff's Office special investigator Mike Hulsey tells WAVE 3 News investigators are piecing together what may have caused the fire that destroyed the chapel.
The former church went up in flames Monday night and reignited on Tuesday.
Co-owner Anna Akins said in a social media post that the structure will be torn down due to the heavy damage.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.