FORECAST: A few showers before a nice weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be cloudy overnight as light showers move east of Louisville, leaving most of us dry for a good part of the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the 30s.
Saturday is cloudy and mainly dry, with only a small shower chance early and then another one later in the day. Highs max out in the 40s once again. Lows on Saturday night will dip back down into the 30s as skies clear.
On Sunday we’ll be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Make outdoor plans before you watch the big game on Groundhog Day!
Unsettled weather continues next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A bit cooler by the end of next week.
