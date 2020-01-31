FORECAST: Minor AM snow accumulations in southern Indiana, rain south

- THIS MORNING: Slick spots possible in southern Indiana
- THIS MORNING: Less than an inch of snow accumulations in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a rain/snow mix this morning across the region. Minor snow accumulations can be seen in southern Indiana.
The snow switches to rain by the afternoon as temperatures warm into the 40s, and it becomes less widespread.
Lingering showers, mainly across Kentucky, exit this evening; clouds remain overnight as temperatures fall into the 30s. Saturday is cloudy and mainly dry. There remains a small rain chance south and east of Louisville.
Highs max out in the 40s once again. Lows on Saturday night will dip back down into the 30s as skies clear.
Sunday is the pick of the weekend; it’s Super Bowl Sunday and Groundhog Day. Mostly sunny skies will combine with temperatures in the upper 50s to make for a delightful day!
Rain chances return to the forecast by late Monday.
