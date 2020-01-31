FORECAST: Sunday is the pick of the next week

- Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine & highs near 60
- Warmer Monday & Tuesday with increasing rain/thunder chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light showers continue moving southeast of Louisville. Drizzle will fade overnight with lows staying above freezing in the mid 30s.
Saturday stays cloudy with temperatures not too far from normal in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll hold the isolated rain chance in the forecast for the afternoon. Skies begin to clear Saturday night as low temperatures drop back into the lower 30s by early Sunday.
On Sunday we’ll be mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees. Make outdoor plans before you watch the big game on Groundhog Day!
Unsettled weather continues next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday. A bit cooler by the end of next week.
