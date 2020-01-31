Garbage truck catches on fire, dumps load

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A garbage truck had to dump its load after the truck caught on fire Friday morning.
The fire was reported near the intersection of Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Eighth Street around 6:30 a.m.
The avoid the entire truck from burning, the people operating the truck dumped out the trash. The intersection was shut down while equipment was used to clean the mess.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
