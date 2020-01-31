Girl, 7, out of hospital following home explosion in Grayson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 7-year-old girl injured when her home exploded in Grayson County is now out of the hospital.
The girl’s brother told WAVE 3 News on Friday afternoon that his sister Johanna has been released from Norton Children’s Hospital and is now being showered with gifts.
The explosion happened at their home in Millwood on Wednesday night.
The girl’s mother, Angela Young, has a much longer recovery ahead.
She shielded her daughter from the explosion and suffered burns on more than 80 percent of her body. She’s expected to be in the hospital for months.
Radio station K-105 in Leitchfield reported that the fire marshal has finished the investigation into the blast, and found a faulty gas furnace was leaking propane.
A family member told WAVE 3 News that Midway Propane was at the home just a few hours before the explosion and reported smelling gas on the property.
When WAVE 3 News called Midway Propane to ask about it, the company declined to comment.
