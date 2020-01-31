Gun found in Shelby County High School student’s backpack

Gun found in Shelby County High School student’s backpack
Shelby County High School (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 31, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST - Updated January 31 at 12:03 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A gun was found Thursday in a Shelby County High School student's backpack.

School officials confirmed to WAVE 3 News a student notified staff that another student had a gun. The student, their backpack and the gun were then secured without incident.

The gun was reportedly never used in a threatening manner and officers were notified right away.

The matter is being reviewed by school officials.

It’s unclear how that student will be disciplined.

