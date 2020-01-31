Gun found in Shelby County High School student’s backpack

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A gun was found Thursday in a Shelby County High School student's backpack.
School officials confirmed to WAVE 3 News a student notified staff that another student had a gun. The student, their backpack and the gun were then secured without incident.
The gun was reportedly never used in a threatening manner and officers were notified right away.
The matter is being reviewed by school officials.
It’s unclear how that student will be disciplined.
