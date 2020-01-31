Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics says that's the amount that insurance carriers for it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide abused athletes to end legal proceedings. The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable" and "unconscionable.”