Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dana Evans returned to her home state and scored 17 points as No. 5 Louisville won its 13th straight game and routed overmatched Notre Dame 86-54. Jazmine Jones scored 14 points, Kylee Shook had 12 points and Elizabeth Balogun added 11 points to help the Cardinals improve their record to 21-1. Katlyn Gilbert scored 18 points and Sam Brunelle had 17 points for the Fighting Irish, who fell to 7-14.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Ali Patberg scored 20 points, draining back-to-back 3-pointers in overtime and the No. 20 Indiana women turned back upset-minded Wisconsin 75-65. Patberg scored eight of her 20 points in the overtime period. She was 3-for-4 shooting in the extra period including 2-for-2 from distance, Wisconsin, led by Sydney Hilliard's 23 points, bolted to a 22-10 lead after a quarter and was still up by 10 going into the final quarter. Jaelynn Penn (15 points) hit a wide-open 3-pointer from the right side for a 61-61 tie with 14.6 seconds remaining and a critical turnover hurt Wisconsin when Hilliard was called for a charge with 8.2 seconds remaining.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Marcus DeBerry had a career-high 23 points and Purdue Fort Wayne beat North Dakota 72-68. DeBerry made 7 of 8 3-pointers. He's the first Mastodon to make seven in a game since Mo Evans did it against Division III-member Olivet on Jan. 9, 2017. The Mastodons were 15 of 29 from distance. Matt Holba scored 14 for Purdue Fort Wayne, which snapped its four-game losing streak. Dylan Carl added 10 points. Carl's jumper with 11:50 before halftime broke a 9-9 tie, started a 13-3 run and the Mastodons never trailed again. Marlon Stewart scored 23 points for the Fighting Hawks.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics says that's the amount that insurance carriers for it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide abused athletes to end legal proceedings. The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable" and "unconscionable.”