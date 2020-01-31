Investigator: Trimble County High School student, 17, told friends he was dating teacher while on school bus

TRIMBLE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A Trimble County High School employee is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student and is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.
Alexandra Lawhorn, a 23-year-old former instructional assistant at the school, is charged with two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence.
In an arrest warrant issued by a Kentucky State Police trooper on behalf of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it is revealed that police became aware of the allegations involving Lawhorn and a student and an investigator was called to the school on Jan. 27. Two female students issued statements to the principal regarding Lawhorn’s alleged relationship with a 17-year-old male student. The principal also received an anonymous letter about the allegations.
The trooper learned from a student that the male student Lawhorn was allegedly involved with told friends on the school bus he was in a relationship with Lawhorn. He then allegedly showed his friends a photo on his cell phone as proof of their relationship.
Another student told the investigating trooper that Lawhorn and the male student were “very flirtatious” at school.
When the trooper questioned Lawhorn on the allegations, the admitted she had gone to the male student’s home and smoked marijuana with him and another student. She also admitted when she knew of the KSP investigation into their relationship, she asked the student to delete their conversations from his cell phone. She also deleted proof of their relationship from her phone.
“Going to school should be a safe haven,” Frances Bullit, whose son is a senior at the school, said. “I’m sorry when you’re 23, you should be giving them a leg up, not laying them down.”
Bullit believes there should be more repercussions for a disturbing abuse of power.
A warrant was put out for Lawhorn Wednesday, according to State Police, and she turned herself in Thursday morning.
However, Lawhorn was able to post the $500 bond before KSP took her picture and booked her into jail.
“They should not have been able to bond out to me,” Bullit said. “That’s like a slap on the wrist saying, ‘Hey, it’s okay.’ If that was my child, I would be in jail.”
Bullit says she believes this demonstrates some of the issues within the school system.
“Personally, I think someone needs to come in and take a look at the school,” Bullit said.
Trimble County Schools Superintendent Jessica Wilcoxson released this statement on the matter:
“On Monday, January 27, 2020 at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tracy Poe, the Principal of Trimble County Sr. High School called to inform me that she had just received information alleging that Alexandra Lawhorn had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. I immediately contacted Kentucky State Police Post 5 and went to the school to remove Ms. Lawhorn from the premises. Detectives remained on site to conduct the investigation that day.
On the morning of Tuesday, January 28, 2020, Ms. Lawhorn tendered her resignation to Trimble County Schools.
Kentucky State Police are still actively investigating this matter to determine if more crimes have occurred. At this time, we are unable to give further details, in order to protect the confidentiality of the student involved and not to interfere with the on-going investigation by KSP.
Our primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students and the members of our school community. The Trimble County School District maintains high standards for all our employees and these allegations stand in stark contrast to our expectations.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.