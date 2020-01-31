ISP: Man gets DUI after not paying for fountain drink

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Petersburg man is facing drunk driving charges, after Indiana State Police say his behavior at a gas station tipped off witnesses that he shouldn’t be driving.
Troopers say authorities were called to the Quick Pick gas station station in Winslow Wednesday night.
The caller said a man caused a a disturbance and left without paying for a fountain drink.
When Petersburg Police and Indiana State Police arrived, they say the man was still in the parking lot near the gas pumps.
Troopers say 32-year-old Kolby Jenkins showed sings of being intoxicated, and surveillance video showed he had driven his van into the parking lot.
Authorities say he failed field sobriety tests, but would not take a chemical test. They he is also a Habitual Traffic Violator, which prohibits him from driving.
