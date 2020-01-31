KYTC warns drivers of new traffic light on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Road signs along Bardstown Road near the Gene Snyder Freeway are warning drivers in Fern Creek about some changes starting Monday.
KYTC announced a new traffic light will activate Monday at Bardstown Road and SouthPoint Boulevard, right in front of Bates Elementary School.
Drivers had mixed reviews about the changes. Ray McKellery said he sees the traffic every day from the Waffle House on Bardstown Road.
“The early morning commute everyone is going to work, everyone is going to school so it’s a lot of hustle and bustle,” McKellery said. “But around that 9 a.m. gap like the 9-to-5 commute, that’s when it tends to get real backed up.”
Larry Stewart said he remembers when Bardstown Road was a two-lane road. Now he avoids it if he can because of the traffic.
“Nothing is going to help the traffic out in this area,” Stewart said. “I mean this is as congested as it could be. So why add more congestion to it?"
Stewart said he’s not sure a new traffic light will help at all. McKellery, however, said he’s hopeful the new light will help.
“I feel like if we're adding a shopping center at that point it's necessary,” McKellery said. “Because you're adding so much more traffic in and out of an already busy street. So at that point I’m not sure it’ll help traffic but it's definitely necessary thing you'll need to have because without it I'm not sure it'll be successful at all.”
Next to Bates Elementary School is an $80-million retail and lifestyle development called Southpointe Commons. The development has been in the works since 2010, but construction has hit several roadblocks, including lawsuits over the years.
“There has been lawsuits and governmental regulatory missteps,” Mike Brown, a developer with the Barrister Commercial Group, said.
Brown said he’s surprised by the number of issues they have run into for the $80-million project, but he’s glad they are able to move forward on it.
“When Southpointe Commons opens, that will develop over 500 jobs permanently and generate $6 million a year in incremental taxes,” Brown said.
Barrister Commerical Group and KYTC started working together in 2012 while KYTC was developing the I-265/Bardstown Road bypass lane. During that time KYTC and Barrister Commerical Group agreed to share the cost of a left turn lane and a traffic signal that would go in for Southpointe Commons.
KYTC said it is needed to keep up with the traffic projections for the development and the elementary school.
