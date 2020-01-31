Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-IOWA
Buttigieg courts 'future former Republicans' to expand vote
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is courting what he calls “future former Republicans” to expand his base of support. They are potential Iowa caucus voters who are disenchanted with President Donald Trump and have gone so far as to change their party affiliation. They will stand with Democrats for Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday night, and Buttigieg is counting on them to help him assemble a winning coalition. Buttigieg isn't the only Democratic candidate who has demonstrated appeal to Republicans dissatisfied with Trump. On Wednesday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign made public a list of 40 Iowa Republicans or Trump voters who were supporting her in the caucuses.
STRANGULATION DEATHS-GUILTY PLEA
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deaths of 2 women
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2016 strangulation death of a radio personality and her daughter. James Lohnes of Crown Point pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of auto theft. Video surveillance show him walking with 86-year-old Velia Taneff before she and her daughter, 63-year-old Lana Taneff, were found dead Jan. 17, 2016 on Velia Taneff’s property in Calumet Township. The 48-year-old Lohnes was arrested a week later in Ohio, driving Velia Taneff’s auto.
ELECTION 2020
Biden, Buttigieg amplify Sanders criticism before Iowa vote
WAUKEE, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden are stepping up their criticisms of Bernie Sanders as moderates are under growing pressure to dull any momentum the progressive senator may gain heading into next week's Iowa caucuses. Biden is questioning Sanders' party loyalty, saying. “He’s not a registered Democrat, to the best of my knowledge." Sanders has long identified as a democratic socialist and was elected as an independent senator from Vermont. Buttigieg is bemoaning Sanders' demands for adherence to progressive ideals as “a kind of politics that says you've got to go all the way here and nothing else counts.”
SWIM COACH CHARGED
Woman: School district failed to protect her from swim coach
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A woman whose former high school swim coach is now imprisoned for sexually exploiting her when she was a student is suing a suburban Indianapolis school district, alleging that it failed to protect her from the abuse. John Goelz, a former swim coach at Carmel High School, is serving a more than 16-year sentence for sexually exploiting the then-17-year-old student and for possessing child pornography. The now 18-year-old woman filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Indianapolis, alleging that Carmel Clay Schools officials failed to protect her from Goelz, despite warnings that he was having inappropriate relationships with female swimmers.
INDIANA-CHILDREN CHAINED
Indiana man charged, allegedly chained 3 children to beds
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man faces criminal confinement charges for allegedly chaining three children to their beds and threatening to hit them with a belt if they moved. Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Alexander Hubertz Bass is charged with three counts each of criminal confinement and neglect of a dependent and one count of battery on a person younger than 14. The Lafayette man was arrested Jan. 22 and remained in the Tippecanoe County Jail on Thursday. Court documents state that the person who reported the alleged abuse told officers Bass began chaining the youngest child to a bed to keep that youngster “from getting into things.”
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-BUTTIGIEG
Buttigieg sharpens Biden, Sanders attacks as caucuses near
DECORAH, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is casting himself as the lone candidate who can “turn the page” on the politics of the past. Campaigning in Iowa on Thursday, Buttigieg also sharpened his criticism of top rivals Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders with just four days until the state's kickoff caucuses. Buttigieg told the crowd that this is “no time to get caught up in reliving arguments from before.” Polls show the 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, locked in a tight race for the lead in Iowa, where he has campaigned aggressively in the run-up to the Feb. 3 caucuses.
LAKESHORE EROSION-SEAWALL LAWSUIT
Suit filed to stop seawall that could protect 2 homes
WEST OLIVE, Mich. (AP) — A group of western Michigan homeowners are fighting a seawall aimed at preventing two houses from tumbling into Lake Michigan. WOOD-TV reports that they’re asking a judge to block construction of a rock revetment wall along the lakeshore in West Olive. They say the wall will interfere with their ability to co-use a shared beach area. Court documents show owners of the homes in danger of falling from an eroding bluff say the wall could save their houses and would only overlap a small section of the beach area. A circuit court trial is expected to start Tuesday.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-LGBTQ ENDORSEMENT
Buttigieg endorsed by major California, Nevada LGBTQ group
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg has won the endorsement of one of the nation's largest LGBTQ membership organizations. Equality California and its Nevada partner organization have more than 900,000 members. Buttigieg is the only openly gay candidate in the race, but he wasn't the only candidate in the running for the endorsement. The groups also considered backing Elizabeth Warren or Tom Steyer. But the endorsement committee believed Buttigieg had the most in-depth plans for protecting LGBTQ youth in schools and ending the HIV epidemic in the next decade.