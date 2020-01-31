Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

IMMIGRATION-KENTUCKY
Immigration bill clears Kentucky Senate committee
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Republican-backed bill to ban sanctuary policies by most public agencies in Kentucky has advanced. The measure cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee after an emotional hearing Thursday. Opponents predict it will spread fear among immigrants, despite assurances that there's no cause for concern. The bill would prohibit public entities including city and county governments from blocking federal immigration enforcement efforts. Most agencies would be required to cooperate with federal immigration agents. Supporters say it will ensure cooperation to enforce federal immigration laws. The bill is expected to easily pass the full Senate.
MINING DEATHS
Report: 24 US mining deaths in 2019, the lowest number ever
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two dozen people died in mining accidents in the U.S. last year. The Department of Labor says it's the lowest nationwide total ever recorded. According to data from the Mine Safety and Health Administration, among those deaths were 11 deaths in coal mines, including four in West Virginia and four in Kentucky. The coal mine total matched the tally from 2018. The mine safety agency said it was reviewing two other deaths that could add to the total of 24. Pennsylvania had two coal mining deaths in 2019, and there was one in Illinois.
HOME EXPLOSION
Woman, daughter injured in home explosion in Kentucky
LEITCHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion has injured a Kentucky woman and her 7-year-old daughter. Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins told news outlets the explosion happened Wednesday night at a home near Leitchfield. He said the victims were sent to a burn unit in Louisville. Relatives said the woman suffered burns over her entire body and the girl was burned on her back. They say the home's propane tank had been refilled that afternoon. The state fire marshal's office is leading the investigation into what caused the explosion.
HEMP COMPANIES-BANKRUPTCY
2 Kentucky hemp companies face bankruptcy proceedings
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky hemp companies, including one of the state's largest, are facing bankruptcy proceedings. The Lexington Herald-Leader reported Wednesday that three creditors filed an involuntary bankruptcy petition against GenCanna in federal court in Lexington last week to force the company into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company is one of the state's major producers and has 21 days to respond. The paper says that earlier this month, the owner of Sunstrand hemp company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in federal court in Louisville. The proceedings come as Kentucky's Agriculture Commissioner issued a letter to the FDA arguing that the state's hemp industry is being threatened by “bureaucratic paralysis."
RURAL BROADBAND
USDA invests $55M for broadband in Kentucky, Tennessee
COLUMBIA, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has invested $55.3 million in four high-speed broadband projects that will benefit rural residents of Kentucky and Tennessee. Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy announced the funding Wednesday in a statement. He said the projects will create or improve connectivity for more than 12,250 households and nearly 100 farms and businesses. One project benefits residents of both states. Gibson Electric Membership Corporation will use a $32 million loan to deploy a network in rural Fulton, Graves and Hickman counties in Kentucky, and in Dyer, Lake, Obion and Weakley counties in Tennessee. Three other projects will benefit the Kentucky counties of Adair, Cumberland, Russell, McCracken and Breathitt.
KENTUCKY KINGDOM-JOBS
Kentucky Kingdom begins hiring for 2020 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An amusement park in Kentucky has begun looking for seasonal help. News outlets reported Thursday that Kentucky Kingdom opened its application process. The park says it is looking to fill 1,400 positions, including lifeguards, ride operators and water park technicians with some ability in plumbing. Some jobs have a minimum age requirement of 14.