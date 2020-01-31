Louisville man prepares to climb in Fight for Air Climb in honor of father and friend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Hundreds of people will be racing up 768 stairs at the PNC Tower Saturday to raise awareness and money for lung disease and lung cancer.
One Louisville man, Carter Martin Jr., will be joining in the Fight the Air Climb this weekend for his fourth year.
"It's a challenge for me," Martin Jr. said. "I don't usually practice for it or things like that. So just taking one step at a time and with all the encouragement of all the other team members in the stairwell and just thinking about why I'm climbing, it gets us to the top."
Martin Jr. climbs for a personal reason now. His father, Carter Martin Sr., has fought and won three battles with lung cancer since 2014.
"The picture of my dad was this strong man who always was my encouragement and the person I look up to who has always helped me," Martin Jr. said. "And then to see him be sick and in need of encouragement and comfort. You know, it kind of hit hard, but we got through it."
Carter Martin Sr. said doctors say there are no signs of cancer in his body at all right now.
"It's all what it’s meant to me," Martin Sr. said. "We're all here for a reason, each one of us I believe. And sometimes I think we're not going to go anywhere until we fulfill our duty on earth. And I feel my duty is not finished yet."
For the past six years or so, Martin Sr. has carried around an oxygen tank. Now, he wants to encourage the younger generations to make wise choices when it comes to their health early.
"You never know," Martin Sr. said. "Today you're okay, tomorrow it might be you. I'm very grateful for all those people, especially my son that climbs those steps for me."
On Saturday, Martin Jr. will join his co-workers, first responders and hundreds of others to climb 38 floors.
“When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters,” Martin Jr. recalled. “Going up those stairs you get short of breath and it just puts you in a place where you kind of know what the people are going through and when you get to the top it gives you that sense of relief that you made it. And you know it gives you the hope that with these funds that we raise they can make it too.”
Martin Sr. said he's grateful for the people who raise money for the climb and for his son participating in his honor.
"I'm glad somebody thinks about me," Martin Sr. said. "Once a crisis comes and it hits you've got all these people around you all of the time. Once the crisis passes, it seems like everyone just dissipates. And everyone goes where they want to go. But I'm so glad the people around me keep watch on me."
Martin Jr. is also climbing in honor of a friend of his, Robert Lyons, who was diagnosed with a progressive lung disease that made it difficult for him to breathe.
"I can remember going to some football games with him and it was getting harder and harder for him to breathe getting up stairs and things like that," Martin Jr. recalled.
His friend needed a double lung transplant, which saved his life.
"He's going well today," Martin Jr. said. "He's actually going to climb with us this weekend."
For more information about the Fight for Air Climb and to donate, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.