Louisville student heads for Super Bowl after beating cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville high schooler left for Miami Friday morning on his way to the Super Bowl.
Caleb Efird is in remission from cancer and had is having his football fantasy fulfilled by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Caleb learned a few weeks prior that he’d be granted his wish.
“I was trying not to get too excited because I still had like three weeks of school before Miami at that point,” he explained.
Caleb walked through the airport Friday morning, healthy and excited, far from where he was in 2017 when doctors found he had cancer.
"It was just a while ago when he was just lying in bed at the hospital sick,” his sister, Moriah, said. “We were all super excited to go to Miami."
Caleb’s mother felt the same way.
"There were times he was so sick and nauseous and there was nothing I could do,” Stefanie Efird said, “and this kid is the ultimate football fan. This is the ultimate football experience. I'm thrilled to death for him."
Caleb's in remission now, facing new challenges, but he's not facing them alone. He’s never been on a plane before, but neither has his sister.
Caleb said he's grateful for all the support he's had since his diagnosis.
However, it's his family that has always been there for him, and now it's time to go through something a little more positive together.
"There's a lot of people supporting me who have been sharing my story about what I've been through,” Caleb said, “and what I get to go through now, so it's just exciting to get this opportunity."
Caleb said he is look forward to the opportunity to meet some of his favorite players while he’s in Miami.
