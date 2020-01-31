Man arrested, accused in New Year’s Eve stabbing at Louisville bar

Craig Wills was arrested Thursday night at his home in Hillview, charged with first-degree assault. (Source: LMDC)
By John P. Wise | January 31, 2020 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 4:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused in a New Year's Eve stabbing outside the Bourbon Hall in downtown Louisville is now under arrest.

Craig Wills was arrested Thursday night at his home in Hillview, charged with first-degree assault.

An arrest report said Wills got into an argument with a man while waiting in line to get into the club.

Wills is accused of pulling out a knife, then stabbing the man four times in the side, face and groin.

LMPD released surveillance video of a Dodge Charger, then got an anonymous tip that it belonged to Wills.

The victim was seriously hurt and now uses a walker to get around.

