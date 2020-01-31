Man arrested, accused in New Year’s Eve stabbing at Louisville bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused in a New Year's Eve stabbing outside the Bourbon Hall in downtown Louisville is now under arrest.
Craig Wills was arrested Thursday night at his home in Hillview, charged with first-degree assault.
An arrest report said Wills got into an argument with a man while waiting in line to get into the club.
Wills is accused of pulling out a knife, then stabbing the man four times in the side, face and groin.
LMPD released surveillance video of a Dodge Charger, then got an anonymous tip that it belonged to Wills.
The victim was seriously hurt and now uses a walker to get around.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.