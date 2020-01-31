Purdue looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

TEAM LEADERS: Trevion Williams is averaging 11.2 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Boilermakers. Eric Hunter Jr. is also a key contributor, accounting for 10 points per game. The Wildcats have been led by Miller Kopp, who is averaging 13.3 points.MIGHTY MILLER: Kopp has connected on 38.7 percent of the 106 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 86 percent of his foul shots this season.