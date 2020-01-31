SDF celebrates banner year in 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration for a record-setting 2019 took place Thursday at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
More than 4.2 million passengers went through the Abramson Terminal last year, topping the old record by nearly 300,000 travelers.
“Exceeding the 4 million mark is something we are very proud of,” Louisville Regional Airport Authority Executive Director Dan Mann said.
The airport also recognized its busiest day ever -- the day after last year’s Kentucky Derby -- as well as the busiest month ever, which was last June.
“This is a great day for our city and our airport,” Louisville Regional Airport Authority Board Chairman Jim Welch said.
Airport leaders credit new direct flights to Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans and Sarasota, Fla., for the banner year.
“Direct flights are essential in making us attractive for businesses and visitors,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.
