Super Bowl betting comes to The Book at Caesars Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time football fans in WAVE Country can legally wager on the Super Bowl. That doesn’t mean just picking Kansas City or San Francisco to win the game, there are all kinds of prop bets. Caesars Southern Indiana offers a ton of options.
“You can bet on the coin toss, you can bet on, like the standard, who is going to win, you can bet on who is going to score the first touchdown. You can bet who is going to score the first touchdown for their own team. Whether the first score of the game is going to be a touchdown or a safety or a field goal. There are over 300 bets that we have available right now that you can pick from,” The Book manager Jimmy Allen said.
The Book features a bank of TV’s, recliners and even a few couches with their own private big screens. You can rent out those spaces for big events. Call 812-969-6175 to check on availability.
Caesars Southern Indiana provided us with $100 to bet on the big game.
Here’s how we spread our money out:
$50 on the Chiefs to win at -1 1/2
$25 on the 49ers to get the first interception of the game at +200
$25 on Kansas City’s Mecole Hardman to score the first touchdown at 14-1
Keep track of our bets and if we cash any tickets, we will donate all proceeds to charity.
The minimum bet is $5.
As big as the Super Bowl is, Allen says that he expects March Madness to be twice as big as the Super Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.