Super Bowl betting comes to The Book at Caesars Southern Indiana

“You can bet on the coin toss, you can bet on, like the standard, who is going to win, you can bet on who is going to score the first touchdown. You can bet who is going to score the first touchdown for their own team. Whether the first score of the game is going to be a touchdown or a safety or a field goal. There are over 300 bets that we have available right now that you can pick from,” The Book manager Jimmy Allen said.