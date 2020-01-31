Trimble County High School employee accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with 17-year-old student

“On Monday, January 27, 2020 at approximately 8:45 a.m. Tracy Poe, the Principal of Trimble County Sr. High School called to inform me that she had just received information alleging that Alexandra Lawhorn had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. I immediately contacted Kentucky State Police Post 5 and went to the school to remove Ms. Lawhorn from the premises. Detectives remained on site to conduct the investigation that day.