Victim identified in Wyandotte shooting on MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The victim has been identified by police as 38-year-old Toccara Evans.
Previous story - Jan. 21, 2020 1:18 p.m.
Louisville Metro Police are currently investigating after a person was found down in the Wyandotte neighborhood Monday night.
According to Metrosafe, calls came in to police around 6:04 p.m. on reports of a person down at a home in the 900 block of Camden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one individual down in that location.
LMPD Homicide Unit and the coroner were called to the area to begin an investigation. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell has confirmed that a death investigation started around 8:14 p.m.
No other details have been released at this time. WAVE 3 News has sent a crew to the scene and will update this story with further details.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
