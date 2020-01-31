WAVE 3 News Guest Editorial: Big Bold Ask

By: Brigitte Blom Ramsey, President & CEO, Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To deliver the promise education excellence for every Kentuckian, the Commonwealth must reverse years of budget cuts. Since the 2008 recession, state investments have: declined 33% in higher education; declined 12% in our K-12 per-pupil base guarantee; and have been inadequate to ensure high-quality early learning for our youngest children.
These declines threaten to reverse the progress Kentucky has made in student success and national rankings. To address this, we are proposing to increase state investment in education at all levels by $1 billion dollars through 2026.
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is asking the Kentucky General Assembly for increased investments in education over the next six years:
- $331 million dollars for early childhood and preschool programs for children in poverty
- $360 million dollars for public schools to fund all-day kindergarten, transportation, and to train and support teachers; and
- $341 million dollars for state colleges and universities and tuition assistance for low income students
This is our big bold ask.
Can Kentucky afford this? Yes. If phased in over six years, the investment framework can be accommodated by projected revenue growth. We can’t afford not to.
Kentucky must have a sense of urgency for improving education for Kentuckians of all ages. Our Commonwealth is now 5th from the bottom in the nation for the percentage of citizens in poverty. Only through education can we break this cycle of poverty and begin to build prosperity for all of our families.
Please call your state representatives and senators and tell them to support the Big Bold Ask.
