WKU, FIU meet in conference play

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Osasumwen Osaghae, Devon Andrews and Trejon Jacob have combined to account for 49 percent of Florida International's scoring this season and 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Western Kentucky, Carson Williams, Jared Savage and Camron Justice have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Hilltoppers points over their last five.