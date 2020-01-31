Woman whose body was in basement for ‘long period of time’ has been identified

Body found in home on Virginia Avenue
By John P. Wise | January 31, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 1:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman whose body was found in the basement of a Louisville home was identified Friday.

Amanda Berry, 33, was found Wednesday night during a search of the home in the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday but the coroner who identified her Friday did not release a cause of death. Investigators had said Berry’s body had been there for “quite a long period of time."

Part of the investigation took place overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Some neighbors told WAVE 3 News they were awakened by police and questioned for any possible clues.

It’s not yet clear what led police to the home.

