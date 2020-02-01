Barn a total loss, several animals killed in Mercer County fire

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) – Firefighters have cleared the scene after a barn at a property on Johnson Road was destroyed in a fire Thursday.
According to fire crews, the property owner had recently checked on some animals in the barn, and then returned to her home
When she came back out to check on the animals again, she reportedly saw flames coming out of the top of the barn and called fire officials.
Crews placed an ‘all call’ out around Mercer County around noon. An ‘all call’ is used to bring as many firefighters from multiple departments as possible. Unfortunately, the additional hands weren't able to prevent the barn from being destroyed in the flames.
"We have to call people from all of our stations, we have 8 stations and 2 substations, just to get enough help to battle the fires," Mercer County Fire Chief Richard Maxfield said. "And, it takes a long time because, by the time they call, you get out of the house, get to the station, get the firetruck and then get on the road, it can be several minutes."
The property owner said there were some animals in the barn including a dog, chickens and a goat who was about to give birth.
Firefighters say the homeowner was able to save a dog but the other animals were killed in the fire.
A tractor and an ATV in the barn were also destroyed in the fire.
"There were no personnel injuries, and the homeowners are safe and sound which is what's important," Maxfield said.
The fire is under investigation, but fire officials don’t believe it’s suspicious at this time.
