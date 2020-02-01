Crawford County man arrested, charged with child molestation

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Investigators and troopers from the Indiana State Police have made an arrest Friday evening on a case involving illegal conduct with a minor.
Michael L. Ransdell, 68 from Marengo, Indiana has been charged with one count of child molestation.
Indiana State Police said that an investigation was launched back in November of 2019 after being contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Detectives learned of the case which involved possible inappropriate or illegal contact with a minor.
Upon further investigation, troopers gained probable cause to believe that sexual conduct occurred between Ransdell and a child at a New Salisbury residence in 2018.
An arrest warrant was issued and Ransdell was arrested Friday at his residence in Marengo.
Ransdell is currently booked at Harrison County Jail.
