Crews battle house fire in Old Louisville neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters from Louisville Fire & Rescue worked to extinguish a house fire in the Old Louisville neighborhood Saturday afternoon.
According to Major Bobby Cooper, calls came in to firefighters around 4:25 p.m. to the 800 block of South Floyd Street.
Crews arrived on scene around 4:27 p.m. 25 firefighters were on scene extinguishing the blazes.
The family located at the residence at that time, one adult and three children, were able to exit the home by themselves. Smoke detectors were working in the family’s home, which alerted the family to escape. Both the family and firefighters were uninjured.
Louisville Fire & Rescue determined the cause of the fire was due to an unattended space heater in the living area that ignited a sofa in the room.
The family has been displaced from their home and Red Cross is working with the family to find them shelter.
