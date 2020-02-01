FORECAST: Cloudy with spotty showers

- Sunday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine & highs near 60
- Warmer Monday & Tuesday with increasing rain/thunder chances
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds linger across the area Today with spotty showers possible. Temperatures will be on the chilly side with highs in the mid 40s, which is near average for this time of year. We’ll see decreasing clouds Tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.
Sunday is easily going to be the pick of the weekend! Expect a lot of sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Take advantage of the nice weather and make outdoor plans before you watch the big game on Groundhog Day! Skies remain mostly clear Sunday night as temperatures fall into the 40s.
Mild temperatures continue into the beginning of next week with highs in the 60s. That time period will be unsettled with a chance of rain and a few storms. Near seasonal temperatures return by late week.
