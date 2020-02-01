Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former Georgia basketball star Terry Fair has died at the age of 59. Fair was a key player on the Bulldogs' only men's Final Four team in 1983. He also starred on one of the state's most celebrated high school teams, the 1979 Southwest Macon Patriots, who won a state championship and were crowned national champions. Georgia says Fair died Thursday of natural causes in his hometown of Macon, Georgia. Fair was picked by the Indiana Pacers in the fourth round of the 1983 NBA draft. He went on to play professionally in Israel for a decade.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer. His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael. Andretti was a member of one of the world's most famous racing families. Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond. Mario Andretti is John's uncle. John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.
UNDATED (AP) — Tony Kanaan is taking a farewell tour during the upcoming IndyCar season. He will get to race at five oval events, including the Indianapolis 500. The popular Brazilian will get his send-off in A.J, Foyt's No. 14 Chevrolet. He tells The Associated Press he could only get funding for the five oval races as Foyt's team needed sponsorship help. Kanaan will race the Indianapolis 500, then at Texas, Richmond, Iowa and at Gateway, outside St. Louis. He laughed off retirement and says he will shift his focus to bucket list events. He was the 2013 Indy 500 winner.
UNDATED (AP) — USA Gymnastics is offering sexual abuse survivors $215 million to settle their claims against the organization in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. USA Gymnastics says that's the amount that insurance carriers for it and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are willing to provide abused athletes to end legal proceedings. The offer is part of a bankruptcy exit plan filed by USA Gymnastics this week. The organization is facing dozens of lawsuits from athletes who say they were abused by Nassar, a former national team doctor. An attorney representing some of the plaintiffs called the offer “unworkable" and "unconscionable.”