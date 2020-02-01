Hundreds climb PNC Tower stairs in support of the fight against lung disease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Every step counted at Saturday’s Fight for Air Climb at PNC Tower.
More than $100 thousand was raised for the American Lung Association by people who took a hike to honor those unable to. That includes the 700,000 people in Kentucky living with lung disease.
Climbing 38 flights of stairs used to be just a thought for Robert Lyons. He was diagnosed with lung disease about four years ago.
"We’re here celebrating his three year lung transplant,” Lyons’ best friend, Carter Martin Jr. said. “So we’re climbing these stairs!”
In the past, Martin Jr. climbed for his father, who beat lung cancer three times, and for Lyons. However this year, both best friends took deep breaths, broke a sweat and saw the view from the top together. They caught every second of it on their personal video.
"He’s family, so he’s much more than a friend,” Lyons said.
Jessica Wittebort’s sister passed away in November from stage 4 lung cancer.
"Actually, my little sister was supposed to be here today,” Wittebort said. “We ran all the places together. And all the countries everywhere we went she ran faster than me. I was always trying to keep up with her. She was a little bit of a gym rat.”
Saturday, Wittebort climbed with her sister’s spirit and an essential climbing tool.
"I feel her always with me,” Wittebort said.
More than 400 people participated in this year’s Fight for Air Climb in Louisville. Money raised by the event will go to fund health research and patient education for lung health.
