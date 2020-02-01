Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is courting what he calls “future former Republicans” to expand his base of support. They are potential Iowa caucus voters who are disenchanted with President Donald Trump and have gone so far as to change their party affiliation. They will stand with Democrats for Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday night, and Buttigieg is counting on them to help him assemble a winning coalition. Buttigieg isn't the only Democratic candidate who has demonstrated appeal to Republicans dissatisfied with Trump. On Wednesday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign made public a list of 40 Iowa Republicans or Trump voters who were supporting her in the caucuses.