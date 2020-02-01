Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HAMMOND-WOMAN'S KILLING
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing woman targeted in November
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man who was set free on bond on attempted murder charges is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, who he allegedly previously attempted to kill. Hammond police say Charles Goforth is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sylvia Williams. A relative on Wednesday found the 55-year-old Williams dead in her mobile home. Goforth was charged with attempted murder for shooting Williams on Nov. 1. He was freed on a $7,945 bond and a judge allowed him to return home to Independence, Missouri, where he was arrested Thursday.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA PRIMARY
Trump GOP rival, Democratic crowd poised for Indiana primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican challenger to President Donald Trump and at least eight Democratic presidential candidates are poised to join Indiana’s May primary. Figures provided Friday by the Indiana secretary of state’s office show the campaigns for Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld have collected enough petition signatures to qualify for the Republican ballot. The Democratic primary ballot could be crowded, with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg among those apparently meeting Indiana’s requirement of 500 voter signatures in each of its nine congressional districts. Others tare Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg , Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang. Tulsi Gabbard is close to qualifying.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-MARRIAGE AGE
Scrap over old Indiana gay marriage ban derails popular bill
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A potential fight over whether to repeal Indiana’s obsolete ban on same-sex marriages has sidetracked a widely supported proposal to raise the state's minimum age for getting married. Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says the bill wasn't considered by a legislative deadline Thursday because of what he called a “political” amendment to abolish the same-sex marriage ban adopted in 1997. Democratic Rep. Matt Pierce of Bloomington defended his proposal as updating state law. Current state law allows those as young as 15 to marry if they have parental consent. The bill would make 18 the general minimum age for marriage.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
2020 candidates brace for frenzied, final weekend in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are launching a final, frenetic weekend of campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses, kick-starting the battle to take on President Donald Trump in November. A burst of late campaigning began Friday. The Senate pushed back voting on Trump's impeachment trial until Wednesday, which allowed the senators who had been stuck in Washington to begin returning to the campaign trail. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was flying to Iowa late Friday night and heading straight to a Des Moines brewery.
ELKHART-PEDESTRIANS KILLED
Woman who pleaded guilty in deadly crash sent back to jail
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty for her role in a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has been returned to jail after violating probation. Forty-three-year-old Penelope Grosswiler pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for hiding evidence related to the August 2017 crash, in which a vehicle driven by her husband, Leonard Grosswiler, struck and killed a man and two children in Elkhart. Penelope Grosswiler was sentenced to 2 ½ years, with six months suspended. But The Elkhart Truth reports a judge returned Grosswiler to jail Thursday to serve her suspended time after she admitted testing positive for a prescription painkiller.
INDIANA OFFICER SHOT
Indiana man who provided gun in cop's killing gets 46 years
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to providing a handgun used to kill a central Indiana sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 46 years in prison on drug and weapons charges. A judge sentenced 24-year-old John Ball on Thursday to 30 years on five drug-related charges and 16 years on a charge of providing a firearm to an ineligible person. Ball had pleaded guilty to the charges last fall in the March 2018 killing of Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett. Prosecutors said Ball gave Anthony Baumgardt of Lebanon a handgun prior to Pickett's shooting despite knowing Baumgardt wasn't eligible to buy one.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-IOWA
Buttigieg courts 'future former Republicans' to expand vote
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is courting what he calls “future former Republicans” to expand his base of support. They are potential Iowa caucus voters who are disenchanted with President Donald Trump and have gone so far as to change their party affiliation. They will stand with Democrats for Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday night, and Buttigieg is counting on them to help him assemble a winning coalition. Buttigieg isn't the only Democratic candidate who has demonstrated appeal to Republicans dissatisfied with Trump. On Wednesday, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign made public a list of 40 Iowa Republicans or Trump voters who were supporting her in the caucuses.
STRANGULATION DEATHS-GUILTY PLEA
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in deaths of 2 women
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2016 strangulation death of a radio personality and her daughter. James Lohnes of Crown Point pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and a count of auto theft. Video surveillance show him walking with 86-year-old Velia Taneff before she and her daughter, 63-year-old Lana Taneff, were found dead Jan. 17, 2016 on Velia Taneff’s property in Calumet Township. The 48-year-old Lohnes was arrested a week later in Ohio, driving Velia Taneff’s auto.