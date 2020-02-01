Lexington police investigating fatal shooting Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that killed one man Friday night.
According to Lexington Police Department spokesperson Brenna Angel, police were sent to the 400 block of Lima Drive around 11:00 p.m. Friday for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a male victim outside of an apartment suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim has been named as a 31-year-old male from Lexington. His identity will be released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Police are still investigating at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or report online at Bluegrass Crime Stoppers’ website.
