Life-saving medical equipment heading from Louisville to Liberia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Life-saving medical equipment from Louisville is on its way to Liberia.
Supplies Over Seas and a few partners spent Friday morning packing up a 40-foot shipping container filled with equipment.
It is a follow-up shipment from a humanitarian effort that started in 2014 after the first Ebola outbreak.
The supplies are headed to three medical clinics in central Liberia.
“Today’s container has hospital beds, exam tables and ultrasound machines, an x-ray machine,” Cody Moran with Supplies Over Seas told WAVE 3 News.
Supplies Over Seas volunteers also packed up gloves and surgical clothing to send to the African country.
Love the Hungry, an organization focused on providing healthy, nutritious meals to young children in need, also sent 40,000 meals.
The shipment weighs 23,000 pounds and is valued at $150,000.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.