LMPD responds to shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was injured during a shooting in Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
A Metrosafe spokesperson told WAVE 3 News they began to receive calls about a shooting on the 5500 block of Yucca Lane off Greenwood Road around 8:32 p.m. Friday evening.
The victim was reportedly shot several times.
He is expected to be brought to UofL Hospital. His condition is not yet known.
It has not been confirmed what led to the shooting, or whether there is a suspect.
If you have any information and would like to leave an anonymous tip with police, text or call (502) 574-LMPD.
