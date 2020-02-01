Louisville man arrested after Cyber Crimes Unit investigation for witness tampering

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested after an investigation by the Cyber Crimes Unit within the Office of the Attorney General.
Nigel Nicholas, 53, has been charged with one count of tampering with a witness.
Nicholas was arrested back in February 2018, charged with two counts of human trafficking and one count of promoting two or more prostitutes. The suspect was working and profiting from the sale of illegal sex with teens over the internet.
After being released on a $10,000 bond for human trafficking charges, Nicholas was re-arrested after bringing a third-party into Kentucky to pressure a human trafficking victim to recant a statement. Nicholas and the third party coerced the victim using deception and fraud, offering both money and property in exchange for a retraction of their statement.
Nicholas was taken into custody at his residence in Louisville on Friday. An additional $20,000 has been added to his original $10,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
