Man dies in shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
A man was shot several times in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Friday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 31, 2020 at 8:57 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 10:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was killed in a shooting in Louisville’s Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.

A Metrosafe spokesperson told WAVE 3 News they began to receive calls about a shooting on the 5500 block of Yucca Lane off Greenwood Road around 8:32 p.m. Friday evening.

The victim was reportedly shot several times.

He was brought to UofL Hospital where he later died.

It has not been confirmed what led to the shooting, or whether there is a suspect.

If you have any information and would like to leave an anonymous tip with police, text or call (502) 574-LMPD.

