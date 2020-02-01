Neighbors allege strange behaviors may be linked to woman found dead in basement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators say 33-year-old Amanda Berry's body had been in a Parkland home’s basement for quite some time before it was discovered by police on Wednesday night.
WAVE 3 News spoke to several people who live on Virginia Avenue on Friday, who described warning signs that something terrible was about to happen in the home. Strange behaviors are starting to make sense for neighbors who often saw Berry when she was alive.
Neighbors said Berry was quiet and kept to herself except when with her boyfriend. They said she was often heard crying for help.
People who used to see Berry daily said they hadn’t seen her in at least a month before her body was found. Her boyfriend told neighbors he didn’t know where she was.
Several accusations were made by neighbors in the area regarding the case. The Louisville Metro Police Department, however, could not confirm to WAVE 3 News if there were ever domestic issues or other incidences reported out of Berry’s home.
LMPD investigators have not revealed if there are suspects in the case or if any arrests have been made.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.