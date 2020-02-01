TRAFFIC ALERT: MSD announces portion of 8th Street closing Monday for repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has announced that construction will close down a portion of 8thStreet starting Monday for approximately 12 weeks.
MSD will be making a sewer line connection to the Waterway Protection Tunnel, which will close 8th Street between Main and Washington Streets.
Access to the Kentucky Science Center parking lot will remain open from West Washington Street during construction, and detour signage will be in place.
The Waterway Protection Tunnel, once completed, will store excess sewer and rainwater underground until it is pumped for treatment and release into the Ohio River. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
