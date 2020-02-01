Trilogy Health Services investing $5 million into new JCPS student training program

Trilogy Health Services investing $5 million into new JCPS student training program
Trilogy Health Services is investing $5 million into a new JCPS student training program. (Source: Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 31, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST - Updated January 31 at 11:02 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting firsthand experience in the healthcare field.

Trilogy Health Services is investing $5 million in JCPS for a new program that will allow students to get on-the-job training and college credit.

Students will complete a 96-hour pre-apprentice externship before getting a paid position with Trilogy.

The goal is for Trilogy to hire 200 Kentucky high school students each year through the program.

“You get college and career in that opportunity for a certification, a job, plus post-secondary success,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

Trilogy provides senior living services.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.