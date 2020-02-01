Trilogy Health Services investing $5 million into new JCPS student training program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools students are getting firsthand experience in the healthcare field.
Trilogy Health Services is investing $5 million in JCPS for a new program that will allow students to get on-the-job training and college credit.
Students will complete a 96-hour pre-apprentice externship before getting a paid position with Trilogy.
The goal is for Trilogy to hire 200 Kentucky high school students each year through the program.
“You get college and career in that opportunity for a certification, a job, plus post-secondary success,” JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
Trilogy provides senior living services.
