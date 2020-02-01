UofL suspends travel to China despite “low” risk for coronavirus in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness has a message for people in Louisville worried about contracting the coronavirus.
“Your risk of having this virus would be pretty low," Director Dr. Lori Caloia said.
The virus is spreading fast in China. So far, more than 9,000 cases have been reported and more than 200 people have been killed. But, none of the cases are remotely close to Louisville’s backyard.
“We’ve had zero suspected or confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus here in Louisville,” Caloia said.
That’s not to say Louisvillians aren’t getting sick. In the first four weeks of 2020, data from Metro Public Health and Wellness show there were more than 3,000 cases of the flu in Louisville.
“[We are] monitoring the situation," Caloia said. "We do this every day for all different types of diseases and we’re doing this now for the novel coronavirus.”
Meanwhile, it’s business as usual at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Airport officials told WAVE 3 News as of Friday there were no additional precautions or screenings. for people who may want to take the weekend getaway.
The University of Louisville has grounded some flying cardinals. On Friday, UofL leaders suspended travel to China for all students and faculty on university business. They have also discouraged any travel to China for personal reasons. University of Kentucky leaders have done the same.
However, in an email to students, UofL’s provost said, “There is no known risk to the university community.”
