‘Won by One’ community event offers free health screenings, clothing, grooming services and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kingdom Fellowship Christian Life Center offered many opportunities giving back to the community through their “Won by One” weekend event starting on Saturday.
The church, located on East Broadway, opened up free stations for people to get health and dental screenings, grooming services, food and clothing and more.
Pastor Timothy Findley, Jr., senior pastor at the Kingdom Fellowship Life Center, said this event represents their church and what it offers to their community.
“It makes me feel wonderful as a pastor,” Findley said. “Again as Christians, as people of faith, this is something that we stand on, it’s a part of our sort of foundation. So when we call out and say we’re going to do this for the weekend, people jump and they’re ready. Because this is who we believe that we are.”
Employees of City Gear, Incipio Workforce Solutions, and Metro Services were at the event to talk about employment opportunities. Jefferson Community and Technical College assisted those interested in the application process to attend their school.
