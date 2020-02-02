Auburn strong down the stretch and beats UK

Hagans fouled out on a steal attempt with 3:36 left and Auburn leading 62-60. He had five points - his second lowest total of the season - and three assists while committing six turnovers.Richards had seven points, half his season average, and seven rebounds.Auburn outscored foul-plagued Kentucky 16-6 down the stretch after trailing much of the way. Danjel Purifoy started that hot streak with a 3-pointer and Okoro buried another for a 68-62 lead with 2:36 left.Kentucky didn’t make a field goal over the final 2:15.Auburn capped a drama-filled week after rallying from 19 points down in the second half for an 83-82 overtime win over Mississippi.