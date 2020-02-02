Construction worker dies at Amazon’s CVG construction site

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A construction worker was killed at CVG Saturday, according to the Boone County Coroner.
CVG spokesperson Mindy Kershner says the incident occurred at the Amazon construction site on CVG property.
First responders reportedly received a call related to a workplace injury at the Amazon construction site at 12:44 p.m.
The name of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.
The airport’s statement reads:
“The Boone County Coroner confirmed the injury reported earlier resulted in a fatality. CVG and our entire airport community are deeply saddened, and offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers impacted. We are grateful for the first responders who assisted on scene and appreciate the work of those who continue to review this tragic accident."
Amazon issued the following statement Saturday evening:
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, along with the contractors and construction teams during this difficult time.”
Whiting-Turner and Kokosing Construction Co., a joint venture Amazon selected to build its new hub according to aircargoworld.com, also released a statement late Saturday:
“We are deeply saddened to report that we suffered a serious accident today on our CVG project in Covington, Ky. that resulted in fatal injuries to one of our jobsite workers, an ironworker employed by Columbus Steel Erectors. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and our team and safety professionals are actively working with OSHA personnel on site. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as well as all of our affected team members.”
