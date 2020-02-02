Construction worker dies at Amazon’s CVG construction site

“We are deeply saddened to report that we suffered a serious accident today on our CVG project in Covington, Ky. that resulted in fatal injuries to one of our jobsite workers, an ironworker employed by Columbus Steel Erectors. A full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident and our team and safety professionals are actively working with OSHA personnel on site. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as well as all of our affected team members.”