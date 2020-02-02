1 dead, 2 injured in vehicle accident in Rockcastle County

MT VERNON, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation after a motor vehicle accident in Rockcastle County Saturday night.
Police confirmed that around 8:20 p.m., an officer was patrolling on U.S. 25 in the Conway community, when it attempted to stop a Chevy pickup for a minor traffic offense.
The pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Courtney Duff of Mt. Vernon, began to drive away from the officer at a high speed, passing multiple vehicles. The truck lost control and flipped several times before hitting an occupied residence.
Duff was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. She was transported to Berea Hospital, where she was announced dead by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.
Two other passengers that were inside the pickup were also ejected. They were airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital due to their injuries.
The identities or extent of the two passenger’s injuries are unknown at the moment.
Police say based on their investigation, alcohol and drugs are suspected to be involved.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.