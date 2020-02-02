FORECAST: Sunny and much warmer Sunday

- Sunday will be much warmer with highs near 60
- Rain returns Monday night into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some high clouds will continue to stream into the area making for a partly cloudy sky overnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the low to mid 30s for most of the area.
Sunday is going to be gorgeous! Lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures with highs in the low 60s. It will be breezy with wind gusts over 25mph possible. Take advantage of the nice weather and make outdoor plans before the big game on Groundhog Day.
A mostly clear sky will continue into Sunday night with temperatures falling into the 40s. Expect breezy and mild conditions on Monday. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s.
Unsettled weather continues next week with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Cooler temperatures return by the end of next week.
