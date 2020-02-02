FORECAST: A taste of Spring on Groundhog Day

- Much warmer with highs in the low 60s Today. Breezy with wind gusts up to 30mph.
- Rain returns Monday night into Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is going to be a beauty! It’s going to feel more like spring instead of Groundhog Day. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 60s. It will be breezy with wind gusts near 30 MPH possible.
A mostly clear sky will continue into Tonight with temperatures falling into the low 40s. Clouds will increase on Monday, but we remain dry through the daytime hours. Despite clouds, it will be mild thanks to a southerly wind. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s. Rain showers increase Monday night with temperatures only dropping into the 50s.
Mild temperatures continue into Tuesday with rain and a few rumbles of thunder. An unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday and Thursday with cooler air returning to end the week.
