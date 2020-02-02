FORECAST: Warm and breezy Monday, rain follows

- Warm and breezy once again on Monday. Wind gusts up to 30mph possible.
- Rainy, mild and windy on Tuesday.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The wind will decrease this evening with pleasant temperatures. A mostly clear sky overnight with lows in the 40s. Clouds will increase on Monday, but we remain dry through the daytime hours. Despite clouds, it will be mild with high temperatures in the 60s. It will be another breezy day with wind gusts up to 30mph possible.
Rain showers increase late Monday night with temperatures only dropping into the 50s. Windy and mild with rain likely on Tuesday. We’ll even have some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will warm into the low 60s for highs.
An unsettled weather pattern continues into Wednesday when another round of rain works across the area late Wednesday into Thursday. Depending on the track of the low pressure and the amount of cold air, we could mix in some flakes of snow.
