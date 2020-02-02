Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

AUNT SLAIN-MENTALLY ILL CONVICTION
Woman found guilty but mentally ill in aunt's 2006 slaying
GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A woman has been found guilty but mentally ill in the slaying of her 83-year-old aunt more than a dozen years ago in southern Indiana. The Johnson County prosecutor’s office says a jury on Friday convicted 58-year-old Stephanie Bryant in the 2006 beating death of Stella Morgan. Morgan’s body was found in 2006 in a shed behind her Greenwood home, south of Indianapolis. Bryant was arrested at an Indianapolis bus station. Prosecutors say she was declared incompetent to stand trial and spent the next 12 years in a mental institution until her competency was deemed restored in 2018. Bryant will be sentenced Feb. 20.
INDIANA-STEEL MILL WOES
Experts say old infrastructure is hurting US steel mills
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Experts say aging infrastructure could be adversely affecting operations at steel mills along the Lake Michigan's shoreline in northwestern Indiana. Anthony B. Sindone, a clinical assistant professor of Finance and Economic Development at Purdue University Northwest, told the Times of Northwest Indiana that many U.S. steel mills are more than a century old. Gary Works, in Gary, suffered extensive flooding just before Thanksgiving, forcing the company to temporarily shut down its blast furnaces to prevent potential explosions. There was also an explosion at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor in East Chicago shortly after Christmas that damaged a furnace and control room.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-BIKE HELMETS
Push dropped for Indiana law requiring youth bicycle helmets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana legislator is dropping his push for a new law requiring all youths to wear protective helmets while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property. Safety advocates had backed the proposal that would have given police officers the option to issue tickets with maximum $25 fines to violators under age 18 or impound the riding device until the child is shown to have a proper helmet. Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg says he modified his bill to focus on providing free helmets to youths because many legislators considered a helmet requirement too intrusive.
HAMMOND-WOMAN'S KILLING
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing woman targeted in November
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana man who was set free on bond on attempted murder charges is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, who he allegedly previously attempted to kill. Hammond police say Charles Goforth is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sylvia Williams. A relative on Wednesday found the 55-year-old Williams dead in her mobile home. Goforth was charged with attempted murder for shooting Williams on Nov. 1. He was freed on a $7,945 bond and a judge allowed him to return home to Independence, Missouri, where he was arrested Thursday.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA PRIMARY
Trump GOP rival, Democratic crowd poised for Indiana primary
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican challenger to President Donald Trump and at least eight Democratic presidential candidates are poised to join Indiana’s May primary. Figures provided Friday by the Indiana secretary of state’s office show the campaigns for Trump and former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld have collected enough petition signatures to qualify for the Republican ballot. The Democratic primary ballot could be crowded, with former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg among those apparently meeting Indiana’s requirement of 500 voter signatures in each of its nine congressional districts. Others tare Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg , Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang. Tulsi Gabbard is close to qualifying.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-MARRIAGE AGE
Scrap over old Indiana gay marriage ban derails popular bill
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A potential fight over whether to repeal Indiana’s obsolete ban on same-sex marriages has sidetracked a widely supported proposal to raise the state's minimum age for getting married. Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma says the bill wasn't considered by a legislative deadline Thursday because of what he called a “political” amendment to abolish the same-sex marriage ban adopted in 1997. Democratic Rep. Matt Pierce of Bloomington defended his proposal as updating state law. Current state law allows those as young as 15 to marry if they have parental consent. The bill would make 18 the general minimum age for marriage.
ELECTION 2020
2020 candidates brace for frenzied, final weekend in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa presidential campaign has kicked into high gear at the start of weekend. Democratic candidates are launching a final, frenetic weekend of campaigning ahead of the Iowa caucuses, kick-starting the battle to take on President Donald Trump in November. The Senate pushed back voting on Trump's impeachment trial until Wednesday, which allowed the senators who had been stuck in Washington to begin returning to the campaign trail. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren flew to Iowa late Friday night and headed straight to a Des Moines brewery.
ELKHART-PEDESTRIANS KILLED
Woman who pleaded guilty in deadly crash sent back to jail
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman who pleaded guilty for her role in a hit-and-run crash that killed three people has been returned to jail after violating probation. Forty-three-year-old Penelope Grosswiler pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for hiding evidence related to the August 2017 crash, in which a vehicle driven by her husband, Leonard Grosswiler, struck and killed a man and two children in Elkhart. Penelope Grosswiler was sentenced to 2 ½ years, with six months suspended. But The Elkhart Truth reports a judge returned Grosswiler to jail Thursday to serve her suspended time after she admitted testing positive for a prescription painkiller.